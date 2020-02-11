“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers” – Dwayne Johnson writes after daughter joins WWE

American-Canadian actor, Dwayne Douglas Johnson, also known by his ring name, The Rock has responded to news making round about his daughter, Simone Johnson joining the WWE Network.

On Monday, the WWE networked revealed that the 18-year-old will be joining the wrestling company.

The teenage superstar set a new WWE record by becoming the first-ever fourth-generation wrestler in WWE history.

Responding to the news on his Instagram account, The Rock wrote: “Dreams ain’t just for dreamers,”

“Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first-ever 4th generation WWE athlete.

Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own.

“So proud. Live your dream. Let’s work.”

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old teenager will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.