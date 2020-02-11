The Rock daughter Simone Johnson joins wrestling after signing a new contract with WWE

Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne Douglas Johnson, also known by his ring name, The Rock, has signed a new contract with WWE Network.

The Wrestling company disclosed the news on Monday via its official website.

The 18-year-old will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Speaking in an interview with WWE Network, Simone said: “It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy.”

WWE head trainer Matt Bloom added. “Simone knows she has a lot to learn,”

“She’s hungry to learn and picks the coaches’ minds, and the veteran Superstars’, as well. She’s not going to rest on her laurels. It’s been a short time, but she’s been crushing it.”

Simone set a new WWE record by becoming the first-ever fourth-generation wrestler in WWE history.