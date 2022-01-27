Don’t engage in petrol panic buy, NNPC cautions Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has asked Nigerians not to engage in petrol panic buy.

NNPC Ltd through its Public Affairs General Manager, Garba Muhammad, in a statement assured that the company has sufficient Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to meet the needs of the public.

The statement advised Nigerians to ignore rumours that suggest scarcity across the country.

“In line with the existing laws of the land, NNPC Ltd. is deeply committed to ensuring energy security for the country”, it noted.