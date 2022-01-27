26 African YouTube creators selected to join second year of #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund

YouTube today revealed the names of African creators who have been selected to join a global cohort of 135 from around the world, in its flagship #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund initiative. The fund focuses on investing in Black creators from around the world who are telling fresh and authentic stories.

While the group of creators from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa comes from varied professional, social and academic backgrounds, one common thread connects them all: the desire to make a difference in their communities and Africa through relatable and insightful content. For example:

Kenyan creator Justus Nandwa, who hosts the popular online series Shared Moments with Justus, puts a human face to issues faced by ordinary African men and women by telling inspiring and life-changing stories encourages his audience to make the best out of life.

Fisayo Fosudo from Nigeria, who has a background in economics and communication, uses his channel, under his own name, to analyse trends and developments in the technology space while showing his viewers how they can benefit from these trends.

South African self-published author, HIV/AIDS awareness advocate and award-winning social entrepreneur, Nozibele Qamngana has the mission to use her channel, under her name, to demystify and hold open conversations about living with HIV.

As part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund Class of 2022, each of the 26 African YouTubers selected will receive seed funding alongside dedicated support to help them develop their channels. They will also take part in bespoke and hands-on training, workshops and networking programmes.

“We are excited to be working with an outstanding group of young and talented African creators who understand that content that resonates with their audience is both entertaining and thought-provoking” says Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

“This group of creators is making content that starts important conversations about issues we face in society, which really resonate with their audience. We are inspired by them and hope that the skills they learn from being part of this programme will help them touch more lives than they’d ever imagined,” he adds.

This is the second class of African creators in the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund which is now established as a multi-year commitment aimed at nurturing Black creators and artists on YouTube. In 2021, the program welcomed 133 grantees from Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and United States in its inaugural year, with plans to invest directly in over 500 innovators and artists globally to fulfil its objective.

Below is Africa’s full list of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator Class of 2022 (in alphabetical order per country)