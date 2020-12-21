“Don’t Distract me with 2023 Presidential Election” – Yahaya Bello
The Executive Governor of Kogi State, Bello Adoza Yahya has called on his supporters to stop distracting him with calls to contest in the 2023 presidential election.
The governor reveals this on 21st December via his Cheif press secretary, Nnogwu Sani Muhammad at the ongoing security and economic summit in the North Central governors forum that was held at Makurdi, Benue state.
Bello said his administration’s focus on curbing insecurity and youth unemployment in Kogi state prompted his supporters to call him to join the 2023 presidential race.
He said,
“Nigerians across all divide are calling on the Governor to run for the presidency in 2023 but His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is focused and committed to delivering the mandate given to him by the people of Kogi State to run for the second term.
By January 27, 2021, he will be one year in office, that is for the second term, so he has a lot to do and he has a lot of time to spend with the people of Kogi State to deliver the dividends of democracy to them.”