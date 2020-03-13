News

Dethroned Emir Sanusi arrives Abuja airport, departs for Lagos (Video)

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed March 13, 2020
Less than a minute

Deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (ABV), as he heads to Lagos to meet with his family.

Okay.ng understands that Kaduna state governor, Nasir El Rufai, former governor of Kano state, Kwankwaso, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, and other eminent Northern elites joined the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II at the airport.



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close