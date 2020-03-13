Dethroned Emir Sanusi arrives Abuja airport, departs for Lagos (Video)

Deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (ABV), as he heads to Lagos to meet with his family.

Okay.ng understands that Kaduna state governor, Nasir El Rufai, former governor of Kano state, Kwankwaso, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, and other eminent Northern elites joined the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II at the airport.