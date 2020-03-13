Dethroned Emir Sanusi lands in Lagos, received by children (Video)

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) (LOS) around 11:35 pm on Friday, March 13th, 2020.

Okay.ng understands that the dethroned monarch was received by his children and other family members at the Quits Aviation private terminal at the airport.

He was conveyed in a private aircraft with registration number N5500JF owned by Quits Aviation.

Sanusi departed the airport in a convoy of over 9 vehicles around 12:17 am on Saturday, March 14th, 2020.