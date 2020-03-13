HeadlinesNews

Dethroned Emir Sanusi lands in Lagos, received by children (Video)

Farouk Mohammed March 14, 2020
The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) (LOS) around 11:35 pm on Friday, March 13th, 2020.

Okay.ng understands that the dethroned monarch was received by his children and other family members at the Quits Aviation private terminal at the airport.

He was conveyed in a private aircraft with registration number N5500JF owned by Quits Aviation.

Sanusi departed the airport in a convoy of over 9 vehicles around 12:17 am on Saturday, March 14th, 2020.

 



Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
