Dayo Amusa: I enjoy having sex

Nigerian actress Dayo Amusa has disclosed that she enjoys having sex and does not care how people will react to her desire.

The 36-year-old filmmaker took to her Instagram page to talk about sex, stating that a woman should not be judged by the number of people she has sex with, as everyone has the right to enjoy themselves.

Her post reads, “I enjoy having sex. I mean good Sexual intercourse. You know the thing that people do that is acceptable in society if you’re married, or if you’re trying to conceive a baby or if you’ve been in a partnership with somebody for sometime but most definitely not acceptable if you have sex with somebody on the first date or if you have sex with somebody that you don’t know all that well. 🌪 Why can’t people just have sex for the sake of having sex?

“Why the actual fuck does a woman that enjoys having sexual relationships with a partner or partners automatically make people jump to the conclusion that the woman doesn’t respect herself?

“Why does a woman have to justify herself? I don’t give a fuck if you sleep with 200 people or you’ve only ever been with 1 or none. I don’t give a fuck if you’re sleeping with one partner, or you’re sleeping with two, three or twenty partners. I don’t give a fuck if you have sex on the first date or wait until the 30th date. Want to know why I don’t give a fuck? Because it’s none of my fucking business.

“You know your body, and at the end of the day it’s your body therefore you make the rules. Why are women being shamed for having sexual relationships? The sad part is majority of it is women shaming other women. SUPPORT EACH OTHER FOR FUCK SAKES. SEX IS A NATURAL HUMAN INTERACTION. Fuck who you want, when you want, where you want. You don’t owe an explanation to anybody.

“And you surely are not “disrespecting yourself” because you enjoy having sex. Be transparent, and educate yourself before expressing such stupidity. But make sure you are playing safe o 💕 Make safe choices💋 Catch up with me later tonight on my live video, let’s trash this matter. No insults intended nor accepted.”