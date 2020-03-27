CelebritiesNews

Davido’s fiancé, Chioma tests positive for coronavirus

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed March 27, 2020
Less than a minute
Davido and Chioma
Davido and Chioma

Chioma, the fiancé of Nigerian singer, Davido has tested for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Davido disclosed this through his official Instagram handle on Friday.

According to Davido, “I came back recently from America after cancelling my tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine.

“But because of our recent travel history, we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby.

“We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever.

“She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self-isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance.

“I urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

70
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close