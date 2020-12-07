Davido’s DMW first female artiste Liya drops debut single ‘Melo’

Following her signing to Davido Music World (DMW) in October, Liya is out with “Melo”.

“Melo,” which means “how many” in the Yoruba dialogue, is the first official single after she signed as the first female to the DMW.

The song was produced by Zaki Magic and video directed by Dammy Twitch.

In the video, Liya is seen crowned the first lady of DMW with her 30BG pendant as she flexes her voice.

Watch the video and share your thoughts!