SLFBC founder, Apostle Debrah Osagiede is dead

Apostle Debrah Eunice Gordon Osagiede, the General Overseer, Spirit and Life Bible Church, (SLFBC), is dead.

This was announced in a statement issued by her son, Gordon Osagiede Jr, on Monday evening.

According to the statement, she died after a brief illness at the age of 62.

The statement read: “The Name of the Lord is a strong tower and is mighty.

“We serve a Good and Gracious God who will never leave us nor forsake us.

“Beloved what I’m about to share with you won’t be easy to take and I know it is only by the Grace and the Love of God that we shall overcome.

“As the Word of God tells us to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.

“I am informing you beloved with a pained heart that Our Mummy, the First Lady of Global Evangelism, Daughter of Jesus Christ to the Nation’s has gone to be with her Heavenly FATHER.”