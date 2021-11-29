Davido opens registration for orphanages to receive ₦250m donation
Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has announced the commencement of registration for his N250m donation to orphanages across Nigeria.
Davido made this announcement via his social media pages on Monday.
According to him, the registration will commence by 11:59 PM today, Monday, 29th November 2021 and close at 11:59 PM Thursday, 2nd December 2021.
He also revealed that only government-approved orphanages are qualified to apply for donation.
Orphanages can apply here.
It can be recalled that Davido had set up a five-person Disbursement Committee to oversee the distribution of funds to beneficiaries
The committee members include :
- Mrs Titi Adebayo – Chairman of the committee.
- Professor Jonathan Nwosu -Secretary of the committee.
- Professor Yahana Joel Asabe of the Northern Nigeria Seventh Day Adventist Union Conference.
- Pastor (Dr) Oyalabu of Spring Time Development Foundation (SDF).
- Professor Uloma Onuoha