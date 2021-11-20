How I want to share N250m to orphanage homes across Nigeria – Davido

Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has announced a five-man committee to supervise the sharing of his N250m donation to orphanages across Nigeria.

Davido made this announcement in a statement signed by himself on Saturday.

Okay.ng recalls that the singer had on Wednesday called on his friends and fans to donate N1m each to him for his birthday which raked in over N200m surpassing his N100m target.

In his statement, Davido revealed that he had personally added N50m totalling N250m while expressing his gratitude to those who gave the money and noted that he has always been passionate about giving back and helping people.

The statement read: partly: “I have always been passionate about giving back and helping people. In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all funds received, totaling NGN 200,000,000.00, will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche Foundation. In addition, I will be making a personal donation of NGN 50,000,000.00, bringing the total amount to NGN 250,000,000.00.

“To oversee the distribution of funds to beneficiaries, I have established a five-person Disbursement Committee.

“The committee will compile a list of orphanages across Nigeria. They will determine the number of children and their needs at each orphanage, and then divide the funds accordingly.

“The committee will also determine the portion of the money that will be donated to Paroche Foundation. To maintain transparency, the committee will make public the names of the beneficiary orphanages and how much each will receive.

“A list of all beneficiaries and their verified account details will be submitted to Wema Bank, who will then be instructed to credit each beneficiary’s account.

“My goal is to do this fundraising every year to celebrate my birthday and give back to people in need. It is my hope that my friends, fans, colleagues in the industry, and the public will continue to support me as I drive this cause.

“Once again, I express my sincere gratitude to my friends, colleagues, fans, and everyone that made this possible. God bless you all. We rise by lifting others, Davido.”

The committee members include :