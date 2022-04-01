Davido features in first soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido has been featured on the soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The soundtrack titled Hayya Hayya (better together) features American R&B singer, Trinidad Cardona as well as American singer, Aisha.

Davido, in an Instagram post reacted; “”Pleased to have featured and worked on the official @fifaworldcup Qatar 2022 song with @redone @trinidad @aishaofcl ❤️⚽️! Naija no make am but… NAIJA STILL MAKE AM! 🇳🇬 #fifaworldcupqatar2022””.

