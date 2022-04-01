Davido features in first soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Davido features in first soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido has been featured on the soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The soundtrack titled Hayya Hayya (better together) features American R&B singer, Trinidad Cardona as well as American singer, Aisha.