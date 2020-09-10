Davido drops video for ‘FEM’ (WATCH)

As promised, Davido AKA “Baddest” has released the video for his recently released single “FEM”.

The single produced by Dapche is off his upcoming album “A Better Time”.

In the song, the DMW boss addresses people always “talk to much” about his life.

He had earlier posted via his social media pages that “to the people talking about you because they don’t understand your shine, dey don’t understand your grace, dey don’t understand why they can never be what you are or have what you have..we say #FEM!”

Watch FEM video directed by Dammy Twitch below.