Davido announced as headline performer at the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria grand finale

Davido, one of the biggest Afrobeats artists in the world has been announced as the headline performer for the Glo Battle of the Year, Nigeria grand finale scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Eko Hotel and Suites.

A statement released by the company noted that “Davido is one of Nigeria’s biggest afrobeat exports. Proudly Nigerian, he remains a positive influence who embodies Globacom’s brand essence of empowering Nigerian youths to unleash their unlimited potential. He will be joined by other soon-to-be-announced A-list artists, to give our subscribers as well as fans of the show a world-class experience.”

The national finals of the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria which will be broadcast live on GloTV and NTA will hold on Saturday 23rd April (National semi-finals) and Saturday, April 30th (National grand finale) during which winners will be picked.

The Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria premiered on Saturday, February 5, 2022, on GloTV, the company’s streaming app, and will air its 10th episode this week on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The episode will feature the regional finals for the crew category of the competition. Two crews each from the six regions will go neck and neck to prove not just dance floor supremacy but a chance to win mega-millions.

This weekend, Illy City crew will prove their chops against the Street Cypher crew which has won two dance awards in the past. In Benin, Footloops will be counting on their experience to triumph over Delta All Stars.

The trio called Funky Fellas crew will attempt to battle the six-man strong 3pleDK to submission while in Portharcourt 11 All Stars crew who won the Battle of the Year in 2017 have to defeat Elite Kings crew if they are to reprise their past win.

Step Crew and Outsiders will slug it out in Enugu in a battle that has been long anticipated while Space Unlimited crew will be seeking to occupy every inch of space as they tackle 619 Crew.

The Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria has kept fans and viewers riveted for nine whole weeks but it appears there are more thrills and excitement to come with the national finals just a few weeks away.