David Moyes gets new job as West Ham manager

West Ham United has appointed former head coach of Manchester United, David Moyes, as its manager.

Okay.ng had earlier reported that the West Ham sacked Manuel Pellegrini from the position following a 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City on Saturday.

According to West Ham in a statement on Sunday, Moyes has signed an 18-month deal and begins work immediately ahead of the New Year’s Day fixture with AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium.

Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said: “David proved in his short time with the Club that he was capable of getting results and we believe that he will start moving the Club in the right direction once again.

“We are delighted to welcome David back – he knows the Club well and he built strong relationships during that time which will be crucial for the work that needs to be done going forward.”

Moyes speaking on his return to coach the club said he feels great to be home.

He said, “It’s fabulous to be back. It feels great to be home. I’m feeling very proud that I’m back here at West Ham

“It’s fabulous to be back,” said Moyes. “It feels great to be home. I’ve missed being here because I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed being around the stadium and I loved being in this part of the world and I missed the Club, so I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m feeling very proud that I’m back here at West Ham. But I think more importantly I’ll be looking to see what I can do and what I can make improvements to, how we can get some wins with the players and how we can get some quick wins on the field as well.

“I do believe that the squad of players I’ve got here is a better squad of players than when I took over before, so I am looking forward to working with them.”

“I think there’s got to be a short-term goal for us just now to get the wins to get us away from the wrong end of the league and what we’re going to do over the next six months, then what we’re going to do over the next period as well. The start is really focusing on the immediate games.”