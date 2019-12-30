Buba Galadima warns Tinubu over Buhari

Buba Galadima, a former political associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, has cautioned Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that the president doesn’t appreciate those who are loyal to him.

Okay.ng understands that Galadima said this while reacting to the rumour that Tinubu was planning to succeed Buhari in 2023.

The founding member of the APC recalled how he sacrificed his “life and blood for 16 years” for Buhari but got nothing in return.

He said, “The likes of Tinubu are only waiting for their final pay. Anybody who has helped Buhari should cry because he will experience what some of us have come across. Buhari has never rewarded loyalty or anything positive.

“Has Tinubu assisted Buhari one percent of what I have done? I sacrificed my life and blood for 16 years. I was arrested 38 times, tried for treason and thrown into prison. But what is my reward?

“Can’t Tinubu use the man in front to measure the depth of the river? Have you ever heard Buhari say ‘thank you’ to anyone? Has he ever separated a fight? So, anyone expecting a favour from Buhari in return is only wasting his time.”