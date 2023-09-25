Dangote Clinches Brand of the Year Award

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Africa’s leading conglomerate, has been bestowed with the prestigious Brand of the Year award in recognition of its exceptional journey and continually rising prominence.

The award was presented by Marketing Edge, Nigeria’s foremost Brands and Marketing publication, during an illustrious ceremony held in Lagos.

The accolade signifies Dangote’s remarkable corporate performance over the past year, highlighting its steadfast contributions to Nigeria’s and Africa’s economic development.

John Ajayi, Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Edge, emphasized that DIL had earned this honor due to its unwavering commitment to job creation and the provision of critical infrastructure.

Mr. Ajayi, a distinguished marketing strategist, stated, “Dangote Industries stands out among its peers because of its aggressive employment generation initiatives, which have provided thousands of young individuals with gainful employment within the Group. Additionally, Dangote’s dedication to infrastructure development sets it apart.”

The award presentation marked the pinnacle of the celebration of Marketing Edge’s 20th anniversary and the 11th edition of its annual Brands and Advertising Excellence Award.

This event has established itself as a pivotal occasion in Nigeria’s Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) sector, fostering intellectual discourse and recognizing and celebrating brands, institutions, personalities, and practitioners for their exceptional contributions to branding and marketing.

Mr. Ajayi remarked, “Marketing Edge has been a reliable and authoritative ally to all stakeholders in the Nigerian marketing and advertising ecosystem for the past two decades. This is why we have pulled out all the stops to celebrate excellence by honoring individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to our country.”

The Brand of the Year award comes on the heels of Dangote Group’s sixth consecutive recognition as Nigeria’s Most Valuable Brand, presented by Top 50 Brands Nigeria. This accolade resulted from comprehensive and extensive research.

Additionally, Dangote Industries Limited received an Award of Excellence from the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lagos State.

Journalists lauded the Group’s substantial contributions to Nigeria and Africa’s economic development, citing its vigorous job creation initiatives and substantial investments in social and critical infrastructure.