Daddy Freeze apologises for insulting Oyedepo in video

Popular Nigerian On-Air-Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde also known as Daddy Freeze, has apologised to the founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, over a video which he insulted the cleric.

According to Daddy Freeze, the video is which went viral recently was recorded three years ago.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a video I released circa two years, seven months ago while addressing some pertinent issues that arose back then. I apologise for the delivery of my message and for any insult to Bishop David Oyedepo in that video as I didn’t in any way intend to dishonour, disrespect or disregard the person of the bishop.

“The perceived intention to the contrary is regretted. My methods of addressing doctrinal issues have long since devolved to a more scriptural and less confrontational approach. I was, and still, very passionate in my quest to address what I believe are unresolved doctrinal issues, however, from a more amiable perspective.”

Daddy Freeze, who is the Convener of the Free the Sheeple Movement and Leader of the Free Nation in Christ, also expressed his “firm” belief that for the Christian faith to thrive, believers must collectively be open to adopting theological frames of reference.