NCDC announces 160 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,177

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, September 12th, announced 160 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 160 new cases are;
- FCT-39
- Plateau-39
- Lagos-30
- Kaduna-23
- Katsina-7
- Rivers-6
- Oyo-6
- Yobe-3
- Benue-3
- Bayelsa-1
- Abia-1
- Edo-1
- Ekiti-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 12th September, there are 56,177 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
44,088 patients have been discharged with 1,078 deaths across the country.