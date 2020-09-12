HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 160 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,177

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 12, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, September 12th, announced 160 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 160 new cases are;

  1. FCT-39
  2. Plateau-39
  3. Lagos-30
  4. Kaduna-23
  5. Katsina-7
  6. Rivers-6
  7. Oyo-6
  8. Yobe-3
  9. Benue-3
  10. Bayelsa-1
  11. Abia-1
  12. Edo-1
  13. Ekiti-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 12th September, there are 56,177 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

44,088 patients have been discharged with 1,078 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 12, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button