NCDC announces 160 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,177

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, September 12th, announced 160 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 160 new cases are;

FCT-39 Plateau-39 Lagos-30 Kaduna-23 Katsina-7 Rivers-6 Oyo-6 Yobe-3 Benue-3 Bayelsa-1 Abia-1 Edo-1 Ekiti-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 12th September, there are 56,177 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

44,088 patients have been discharged with 1,078 deaths across the country.