Customs Explains Why Fuel Smuggling Persists Despite Subsidy Removal

The Nigeria Customs Service has clarified why petrol smuggling continues across Nigeria’s borders even after the government removed fuel subsidies, okay.ng reports.

Comptroller General Adewale Adeniyi, speaking at the service’s first quarter performance briefing in Abuja, stated, “Despite the removal of the fuel subsidy, it is still profitable for smugglers to take fuel illegally from Nigeria. You know that the prices are dynamic.” He explained that although the subsidy regime has ended, the pump price of petrol in Nigeria—ranging from N880 to N950 per litre—remains significantly lower than in neighbouring countries, where prices reach up to N2,000 per litre.

Adeniyi highlighted that this price disparity continues to incentivise smugglers to illegally export fuel to countries such as Cameroon, Niger, and Benin Republic. He added, “Has remained profitable due to the price arbitrage.”

To tackle the issue, Adeniyi revealed that the Customs Service has launched a special anti-smuggling operation, codenamed “Whirlwind,” to address the persistent challenge.