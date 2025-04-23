Ayo Makun Applauds Davido, Anthony Joshua And Supporters for Their Role in Latest Project’s Triumph

Nigerian comedian, actor, and filmmaker Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has extended heartfelt appreciation to music star Davido and boxing champion Anthony Joshua following the success of his Easter Sunday comedy show held in Lagos.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, AY praised both celebrities, along with the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner, for their presence and encouraging remarks after the event.

He noted that their kind words and support were deeply meaningful to him. “Huge thank you to @anthonyjoshua and the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner for their incredible reviews — your words truly mean the world to us!” he wrote.

AY also singled out Davido for special acknowledgment, stating that the singer’s unwavering support continues to inspire and energize his team’s efforts in delivering quality comedy experiences. “@davido, your support fuels our passion to bring the best comedy vibes to you and others,” he added.





The post included photos from the event and concluded with a light-hearted note, inviting fans to check out the final slide for a guaranteed laugh.

Earlier, AY had shared a touching moment from his UK tour, expressing pride in having his daughters attend and cheer him on. He described their presence as a source of strength and confidence, saying their love reminded him of his purpose and passion.

In January, the filmmaker celebrated a significant milestone as his cinema project, The Waiter, crossed the N200 million mark at the box office. Reflecting on the achievement, AY credited the audience for their role in the film’s success, appreciating everyone who watched, shared, and promoted the movie.

However, during the promotional period, AY raised concerns over what he described as a lack of support from some of his male peers. In a now-clarified post, he pointed out the tendency of men to rally behind female entertainers more readily, asserting that his remarks were not directed at his female colleagues, whom he said have shown him consistent encouragement.





He later emphasized the need for stronger male camaraderie within the industry, urging men to build each other up emotionally and professionally.