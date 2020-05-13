COVID-19 Update in Nigeria for May 12, 2020

On the 12th of May 2020, 146 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 4787 cases have been confirmed, 959 cases have been discharged and 158 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 146 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos(57), Kano(27), Kwara(10), Edo(9), Bauchi(8), Yobe(7), Kebbi(4), Oyo(4), Katsina(3), Niger(3), Plateau(2), Borno(2), Benue(2), Sokoto(2), Gombe(1), Enugu(1), Ebonyi(1), Ogun(1), FCT(1), Rivers(1).