COVID-19: St. Nicholas Hospital suspends services at Lagos Island branch for two weeks

After exposure to COVID-19, Saint Nicholas Hospital has suspended services at its Lagos Island branch for two weeks.

The hospital’s clinical director, Ebun Bamgboye, made this announcement in a statement on Monday.

Bamgboye did not provide details on the exposure to the disease but it stated that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had been contacted concerning the situation.

The statement reads: “This is to inform you about of the suspension of our services in St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos Island branch for a period of 2 weeks.

“This decision is as a result of exposure to COVID -19. We have contacted the NCDC and as at 18th of April 2020, our facility had been decontaminated by the Lagos state government.

“The safety of all our staff and patients is of paramount importance to us. As such, we are complying with the directive of the HEFAMAA to suspend our services for 2 weeks (Saturday 18th April 2020 — Saturday 2′ May 2020)

“We understand the critical needs of our patients, hence we have introduced our telemedicine services where patients can consult our doctors via video and audio channels by calling.”

St. Nicholas Hospital is a private hospital in Lagos with four branches across the state.