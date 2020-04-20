COVID-19: Borno govt imposes total lockdown, begins contact tracing of index case

Borno state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has announced a total lockdown of the state to contain the spread of coronavirus following the confirmation of its first case.

The governor during a news briefing on Monday noted that the lockdown will take effect from Wednesday, April 22 and last for 14 days.

Governor Zulum said: “I am hereby directing a lockdown that will require cessation of all movements in Borno State for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 10:30pm on Wednesday, 22nd of April, 2020.”

He said the state committee on prevention and control of COVID-19 has already started tracing 97 persons who might have had contact with the index case, the 56-year-old nurse who died on Saturday of COVID-19 case in a public hospital in Maiduguri.