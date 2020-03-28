News

COVID-19: Oyo enforces dusk to dawn curfew, restricts movement

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye March 28, 2020
Governor Seyi Makonde of Oyo State has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the state to avoid the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Makinde disclosed this through his Twitter handle on Friday.

According to the governor, the move became necessary following the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from one to three in the state.

He said: “As a result of this, I have directed that the following additional measures be put in place: a dusk to dawn curfew (7 PM to 6 AM); no gatherings of more than ten people should be held anywhere in Oyo State.

“From Sunday night, March 29, 2020, all markets will be closed except those selling perishable food items.”

“Also, inter-state transportation into and out of the state will be suspended except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products. This takes effect from Sunday night, March 29, 2020. All measures will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

“As part of our COVID-19 sensitization programme, over 30,000 handbills in English, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa have been produced for distribution.”

Makinde also noted that the “index case remains stable and is still under observation in the isolation unit at Agbami Chest Centre, Jericho.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

70
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered


