COVID-19: Nigeria records 22 new cases, total now 276

Nigeria has recorded Twenty-two (22) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 15 of the cases are from Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, and 1 in Edo.
As of 10:00 pm on 8th April, there are 276 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
Forty-four (44) have been discharged with six (6) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 17 states:
- Lagos- 145
- FCT- 54
- Osun- 20
- Oyo- 11
- Edo- 12
- Bauchi- 8
- Akwa Ibom- 5
- Kaduna- 5
- Ogun- 4
- Enugu- 2
- Ekiti- 2
- Rivers-2
- Benue- 1
- Ondo- 1
- Kwara- 2
- Delta- 1
- Katsina-1
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
276
+22
Deaths
6
Recovered
44
Active
226
Last updated: April 8, 2020 - 10:09 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/