COVID-19: Nigeria records 22 new cases, total now 276

Nigeria has recorded Twenty-two (22) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 15 of the cases are from Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, and 1 in Edo.

As of 10:00 pm on 8th April, there are 276 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Forty-four (44) have been discharged with six (6) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 17 states: