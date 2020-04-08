COVID-19: Nigeria records 22 new cases, total now 276

HeadlinesNews

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 8, 2020
Nigeria has recorded Twenty-two (22) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 15 of the cases are from Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, and 1 in Edo.

As of 10:00 pm on 8th April, there are 276 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Forty-four (44) have been discharged with six (6) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 17 states:

  1. Lagos- 145
  2. FCT- 54
  3. Osun- 20
  4. Oyo- 11
  5. Edo- 12
  6. Bauchi- 8
  7. Akwa Ibom- 5
  8. Kaduna- 5
  9. Ogun- 4
  10. Enugu- 2
  11. Ekiti- 2
  12. Rivers-2
  13. Benue- 1
  14. Ondo- 1
  15. Kwara- 2
  16. Delta- 1
  17. Katsina-1


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
276
+22
Deaths
6
Recovered
44
Active
226
Last updated: April 8, 2020 - 10:09 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


