COVID-19: Nigeria records 193 new cases — 58 in Lagos, total crosses 5,000

Nigeria has recorded one hundred and ninety-three (193) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, May 14, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 58 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 46 in Kano, 35 in Jigawa, 12 in Yobe, 9 in FCT, 7 in Ogun, 5 in Plateau, 5 in Gombe, 4 in Imo, 3 in Edo, 3 in Kwara, 3 in Borno, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Nasarawa and 1 in Ondo.

As of 11:50pm on 14th May, there are 5162 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One thousand, one hundred and eighty (1180) patients have been discharged with one hundred and sixty-seven (167) deaths across the country.