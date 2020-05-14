HeadlinesNews

COVID-19: Nigeria records 193 new cases — 58 in Lagos, total crosses 5,000

Farouk Mohammed May 15, 2020
Nigeria has recorded one hundred and ninety-three (193) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, May 14, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 58 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 46 in Kano, 35 in Jigawa, 12 in Yobe, 9 in FCT, 7 in Ogun, 5 in Plateau, 5 in Gombe, 4 in Imo, 3 in Edo, 3 in Kwara, 3 in Borno, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Nasarawa and 1 in Ondo.

As of 11:50pm on 14th May, there are 5162 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One thousand, one hundred and eighty (1180) patients have been discharged with one hundred and sixty-seven (167) deaths across the country.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,971
Deaths
164
Recovered
1,070
Active
3,737
Last updated: May 15, 2020 - 12:30 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,519,774
+94,118
Deaths
302,997
+5,232
Recovered
1,698,904
Active
2,517,279
Last updated: May 15, 2020 - 12:30 am (+01:00)


