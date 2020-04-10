News
COVID-19: Nigeria records 17 new cases, total hits 305
Nigeria has recorded fourteen (14) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 8 of the cases are from Lagos, 3 in Katsina, 2 in FCT, 1 in Niger, 1 in Kaduna, 1 in Anambra and 1 in Ondo State.
As of 09:30 pm on 10th April, there are 305 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
Fifty-eight (58) patients have been discharged with seven (7) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states:
- Lagos- 163
- FCT- 56
- Osun- 20
- Edo- 12
- Oyo- 11
- Bauchi- 6
- Akwa Ibom- 5
- Ogun- 7
- Kaduna- 6
- Enugu- 2
- Ekiti- 2
- Rivers-2
- Kwara- 2
- Delta- 2
- Benue- 1
- Ondo- 2
- Katsina-4
- Niger- 1
- Anambra- 1
