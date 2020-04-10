News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 17 new cases, total hits 305

Nigeria has recorded fourteen (14) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 8 of the cases are from Lagos, 3 in Katsina, 2 in FCT, 1 in Niger, 1 in Kaduna, 1 in Anambra and 1 in Ondo State.

As of 09:30 pm on 10th April, there are 305 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Fifty-eight (58) patients have been discharged with seven (7) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states:

  • Lagos- 163
  • FCT- 56
  • Osun- 20
  • Edo- 12
  • Oyo- 11
  • Bauchi- 6
  • Akwa Ibom- 5
  • Ogun- 7
  • Kaduna- 6
  • Enugu- 2
  • Ekiti- 2
  • Rivers-2
  • Kwara- 2
  • Delta- 2
  • Benue- 1
  • Ondo- 2
  • Katsina-4
  • Niger- 1
  • Anambra- 1


