COVID-19: Nigeria records 17 new cases, total hits 305

Nigeria has recorded fourteen (14) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 8 of the cases are from Lagos, 3 in Katsina, 2 in FCT, 1 in Niger, 1 in Kaduna, 1 in Anambra and 1 in Ondo State.

As of 09:30 pm on 10th April, there are 305 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Fifty-eight (58) patients have been discharged with seven (7) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states: