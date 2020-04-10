Call: Joeboy returns with a new song, video, lyrics
emPawa Africa artist, Joeboy returns with a brand new single accompanied with a video titled “Call”.
In the song produced by Dëra, the singer promises a pretty damsel to always be there when she calls on him.
The video directed by TG Omori positions JOEBOY as a star to watch, as he shines in a dystopian, sci-fi love story set in an apocalyptic Lagos.
Lyrics
Joeboy ‘pon deck
Yeah yeah
Confuse me
Tell me why you dey confuse me (oh baby)
Your body too attractive
And the way I fall for you
E Dey be like magic (oh no)
Na where you dey me I go dey
And I no go fit to come another day (odo)
I go dey call you ma bebe
Na together we go dey we no go fade away
Why be sey na you dey ma mind
Sey you no be option no be lie
Oya make we run away make we fly away (oh no no no)
Why be sey na you dey ma mind
Sey you no be option no be lie
Oya make we fly away make we run away
So make you call on me
Call on me
Know sey I go pull up for you
Know sey I go what
Call on me
Call on me
You know sey I go pull up for you (ye ye)
You know sey I go pull up for you
Na so we enter part two
Step inna the place everybody confuse
Everything good
Highlife cruise
Smoke and booze oya make you feel good
Oh nono
Na where you dey me I go dey
And I no go fit to come another day (odo)
I go Dey call you ma bebe
Na together we go dey we no go fade away
Why be sey na you dey ma mind
Sey you no be option no be lie
Oya make we run away make we fly away (oh no no no)
Why be sey na you dey ma mind
Sey you no be option no be lie
Oya make we fly away make we run away
So make you call on me
Call on me
Know sey I go pull up for you
Know sey I go what
Call on me
Call on me
You know sey I go pull of for you (yeye)
You know sey I go pull up for you
O li do da lo
O li do da lo
O li do da lo lo
O li do da lo lo
O li do da lo
O li do da lo
O li do da lo lo
O li do da lo lo
Joe Joe, Joeboy ‘pon deck!!
