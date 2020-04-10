Call: Joeboy returns with a new song, video, lyrics

emPawa Africa artist, Joeboy returns with a brand new single accompanied with a video titled “Call”.

In the song produced by Dëra, the singer promises a pretty damsel to always be there when she calls on him.

The video directed by TG Omori positions JOEBOY as a star to watch, as he shines in a dystopian, sci-fi love story set in an apocalyptic Lagos.

Watch and Share your thoughts!

Lyrics

Joeboy ‘pon deck

Yeah yeah

Confuse me

Tell me why you dey confuse me (oh baby)

Your body too attractive

And the way I fall for you

E Dey be like magic (oh no)

Na where you dey me I go dey

And I no go fit to come another day (odo)

I go dey call you ma bebe

Na together we go dey we no go fade away

Why be sey na you dey ma mind

Sey you no be option no be lie

Oya make we run away make we fly away (oh no no no)

Why be sey na you dey ma mind

Sey you no be option no be lie

Oya make we fly away make we run away

So make you call on me

Call on me

Know sey I go pull up for you

Know sey I go what

Call on me

Call on me

You know sey I go pull up for you (ye ye)

You know sey I go pull up for you

Na so we enter part two

Step inna the place everybody confuse

Everything good

Highlife cruise

Smoke and booze oya make you feel good

Oh nono

Na where you dey me I go dey

And I no go fit to come another day (odo)

I go Dey call you ma bebe

Na together we go dey we no go fade away

Why be sey na you dey ma mind

Sey you no be option no be lie

Oya make we run away make we fly away (oh no no no)

Why be sey na you dey ma mind

Sey you no be option no be lie

Oya make we fly away make we run away

So make you call on me

Call on me

Know sey I go pull up for you

Know sey I go what

Call on me

Call on me

You know sey I go pull of for you (yeye)

You know sey I go pull up for you

O li do da lo

O li do da lo

O li do da lo lo

O li do da lo lo

O li do da lo

O li do da lo

O li do da lo lo

O li do da lo lo

Joe Joe, Joeboy ‘pon deck!!

Watch video underneath: