COVID-19: Lagos announces deaths of 2 additional patients

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 21, 2020
Akin Abayomi
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi

The Lagos State Government has announced the death of two coronavirus patients on Monday.

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health made this disclosure through his official Twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

According to Abayomi, the patients were a 45-year-old male and a 36-year-old female.

He wrote: “No new case of #COVID19 was confirmed in Lagos on 20th April, 2020.

“However, COVID19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos. One of the deceased was a 45 years old Nigerian; male who returned from India in January, 2020.

“The second death involved a 36-year-old Nigerian; female with severe underlying health condition(s). She had no history of travel or contact with any #COVID19 confirmed case.”

With this update, the total number of deaths related to coronavirus in Lagos stands at 16.


