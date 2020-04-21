Coronavirus: Kaduna temporarily lifts curfew for residents to restock food

The Kaduna State Government has temporarily lifted curfew in the state for residents to restock food items.

According to the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Monday evening said the restriction of movement in the state will be relaxed from 8am to 6pm on Tuesday, April 21 and Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

The State Government had imposed a 24-hour curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The statement reads partly: “Only sellers of food and medicines are permitted to open for trading. Traders in these commodities and their customers must observe social distancing.

“In addition, all residents are expected to begin wearing face masks in public to reinforce the mandatory social distancing.

“The general public is reminded that motorcycle taxis and commercial tricycles popularly known as Keke NAPEPs are prohibited from Kaduna roads. Such vehicles are liable to be confiscated and forfeited to the Kaduna State Government, in addition to the fines that will be imposed on their drivers,” Aruwan said

“The Kaduna State Government appeals to all residents to exercise personal responsibility and to help protect our state from COVID-19.

“This can be done by regularly washing hands with soap and water, observing social distance, practising respiratory hygiene and avoiding large gatherings.

“Residents are advised to stay at home, except when there are compelling reasons for going out.”