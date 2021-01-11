COVID-19: January 18 resumption date for schools to be reviewed – FG

The Federal Government on Monday said it would review the January 18 earlier date fixed for resumption of schools across Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, at a press briefing on Monday.

According to the minister, there are concerns about the scheduled date.

He said: “It (January 18th date of school reopening) is not sacrosanct. When we decided on that date it was just a target towards what we were working on.

“Of course, we are keeping it in view and looking at what is happening in the society and then it is supposed to be subject to constant review. Even today at the PTF meeting we looked at the rising figures and thought about if we should probably take another look at it.

“On January 18th resumption, we are reviewing it, we are going to review it… tomorrow the Ministry is going to take it up.”