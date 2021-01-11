EducationNews

COVID-19: January 18 resumption date for schools to be reviewed – FG

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter January 11, 2021
1 minute read
Adamu Adamu
Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu

The Federal Government on Monday said it would review the January 18 earlier date fixed for resumption of schools across Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, at a press briefing on Monday.

According to the minister, there are concerns about the scheduled date.

He said: “It (January 18th date of school reopening) is not sacrosanct. When we decided on that date it was just a target towards what we were working on.

“Of course, we are keeping it in view and looking at what is happening in the society and then it is supposed to be subject to constant review. Even today at the PTF meeting we looked at the rising figures and thought about if we should probably take another look at it.

“On January 18th resumption, we are reviewing it, we are going to review it… tomorrow the Ministry is going to take it up.”

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter January 11, 2021
1 minute read


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button