COVID-19 forces WAEC to postpone 2020 WASSCE indefinitely

Due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) indefinitely.

Nigeria’s head of WAEC national office, Patrick Areghan disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The statement read: “The West African Examinations Council in Nigeria, nay, the West African sub-region, has decided to put on hold the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates, 2020, earlier scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020,” the statement read.

“This is as a result of the impact of the novel and deadly Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the serious implications it has for the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates, 2020, coupled with the anxieties it has generated among the populace.

“This decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria and the governments of the other member countries to check the spread of the disease.”