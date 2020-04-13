COVID-19: Buhari gives assent to Quarantine Order extending lockdown by 2 weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the quarantine order extending the lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus by another 14 days.
Buhari signed the order following his national broadcast on Monday were he announced the extension of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT.
It can be recalled that the president had on March 30 signed the first quarantine order to give legal backing to the 14 days of initial lockdown.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
323
Deaths
10
Recovered
85
Active
228
Last updated: April 13, 2020 - 10:39 pm (+01:00)
