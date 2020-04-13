HeadlinesNews

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 20 new cases, total now 343

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 13, 2020
Nigeria has recorded Twenty (20) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, April 13.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 13 of the cases are from Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and 1 in Ondo State.

As of 09:50 pm on 13th April, there are 343 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Ninety-one (91) patients have been discharged with ten (10) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states with FCT:

  1. Lagos- 189
  2. FCT- 56
  3. Osun- 20
  4. Edo- 14
  5. Oyo- 11
  6. Ogun- 9
  7. Bauchi- 6
  8. Kaduna- 6
  9. Akwa Ibom- 5
  10. Katsina-5
  11. Kwara- 4
  12. Ondo- 3
  13. Delta- 3
  14. Kano- 3
  15. Enugu- 2
  16. Ekiti- 2
  17. Rivers-2
  18. Benue- 1
  19. Niger- 1
  20. Anambra- 1


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
343
+20
Deaths
10
Recovered
91
Active
242
Last updated: April 13, 2020 - 11:19 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


