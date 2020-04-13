Coronavirus: Nigeria records 20 new cases, total now 343

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded Twenty (20) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, April 13.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 13 of the cases are from Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and 1 in Ondo State.

As of 09:50 pm on 13th April, there are 343 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Ninety-one (91) patients have been discharged with ten (10) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states with FCT: