Coronavirus: Nigeria records 20 new cases, total now 343

Nigeria has recorded Twenty (20) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, April 13.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 13 of the cases are from Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and 1 in Ondo State.
As of 09:50 pm on 13th April, there are 343 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
Ninety-one (91) patients have been discharged with ten (10) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states with FCT:
- Lagos- 189
- FCT- 56
- Osun- 20
- Edo- 14
- Oyo- 11
- Ogun- 9
- Bauchi- 6
- Kaduna- 6
- Akwa Ibom- 5
- Katsina-5
- Kwara- 4
- Ondo- 3
- Delta- 3
- Kano- 3
- Enugu- 2
- Ekiti- 2
- Rivers-2
- Benue- 1
- Niger- 1
- Anambra- 1
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
343
+20
Deaths
10
Recovered
91
Active
242
Last updated: April 13, 2020 - 11:19 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/