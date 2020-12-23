COVID-19: Buhari extends mandate of PTF till March

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 till March 2021.

Buhari announced the extension after receiving the end-of-the-year report of the task force at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said: “I am extending the mandate of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 till the end of March 2021, bearing in mind the new surge in the number of cases, and the bid for vaccines.

“Nigeria cannot afford to lose the gains of the last nine months. I have critically evaluated the situation and remain convinced that urgent measures have to be taken to halt the spread of the Coronavirus and the attendant fatalities.

“There is also the need to speedily and strategically access and administer the COVID vaccine in a safe, effective and timely manner. This is an important obligation that we owe Nigerians as we go into year 2021, and it must be carried out through an efficient machinery.

“Now is the time for collective efforts to be intensified. I, therefore, urge all sub-national entities, traditional rulers, religious and leaders of thought to collaborate with the PTF by taking up the responsibility for risk communication and community engagement at all levels.

“Let us all continue to stay safe and abide by all the protective guidelines issued by the relevant authorities, during this festive season and beyond.

“May the Almighty God grant all those who have lost their lives to this deadly virus eternal rest.”