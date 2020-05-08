Featured
COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 8, 2020
As of Friday, May 8th, 2020 — 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).
Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths underneath:
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|1,491
|1,052
|406
|33
|Kano
|482
|450
|19
|13
|FCT
|316
|272
|40
|4
|Borno
|125
|111
|0
|14
|Gombe
|109
|109
|0
|0
|Katsina
|106
|89
|9
|8
|Bauchi
|102
|96
|6
|0
|Ogun
|100
|80
|18
|2
|Kaduna
|92
|77
|14
|1
|Sokoto
|89
|80
|1
|8
|Jigawa
|83
|82
|0
|1
|Edo
|65
|51
|10
|4
|Zamfara
|65
|62
|0
|3
|Oyo
|55
|42
|11
|2
|Osun
|37
|3
|30
|4
|Kwara
|24
|16
|8
|0
|Kebbi
|18
|18
|0
|0
|Rivers
|17
|13
|2
|2
|Akwa Ibom
|17
|5
|10
|2
|Delta
|17
|12
|2
|3
|Taraba
|15
|15
|0
|0
|Adamawa
|15
|15
|0
|0
|Yobe
|13
|12
|0
|1
|Ondo
|13
|7
|6
|0
|Ekiti
|12
|9
|2
|1
|Nasarawa
|11
|10
|0
|1
|Enugu
|9
|7
|2
|0
|Niger
|6
|5
|1
|0
|Plateau
|5
|4
|1
|0
|Bayelsa
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Ebonyi
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Benue
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Imo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Abia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Anambra
|1
|0
|1
|0
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
3,526
Deaths
107
Recovered
601
Active
2,818
Last updated: May 9, 2020 - 12:00 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
4,007,819
+94,175
Deaths
275,781
+5,355
Recovered
1,375,641
Active
2,355,803
Last updated: May 9, 2020 - 12:00 am (+01:00)