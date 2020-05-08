Featured
Highlights of COVID-19 in Nigeria for Friday, May 8, 2020
On the 8th of May 2020, 386 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
Till date, 3912 cases have been confirmed, 679 cases have been discharged and 117 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The 386 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (176), Kano(65), Katsina (31), FCT(20), Borno(17), Bauchi(15), Nasarawa (14), Ogun(13), Plateau(10), Oyo(4), Sokoto(4), Rivers(4), Kaduna(3), Edo(2), Ebonyi(2), Ondo(2), Enugu(1), Imo(1), Gombe(1), Osun(1).
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
3,526
Deaths
107
Recovered
601
Active
2,818
Last updated: May 9, 2020 - 12:00 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
4,007,819
+94,175
Deaths
275,781
+5,355
Recovered
1,375,641
Active
2,355,803
Last updated: May 9, 2020 - 12:00 am (+01:00)