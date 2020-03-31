COVID-19: Bauchi imposes lockdown for 14 days

The Bauchi Government has imposed a lockdown across the state for a period of 14 days to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Secretary to the state government, Mohammed Sabi’u Baba sent to Okay.ng on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the lockdown taking effect on Thursday, 2nd April, 2020 from 6:00pm.

Baba said all borders to the state will be closed during this period.

The statement further states that residents of the state will be allowed to get food items on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 10:00am and 4:00pm.