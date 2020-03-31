News

COVID-19: Bauchi imposes lockdown for 14 days

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 31, 2020
Less than a minute
Bala Mohammed
Bala Mohammed

The Bauchi Government has imposed a lockdown across the state for a period of 14 days to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Secretary to the state government, Mohammed Sabi’u Baba sent to Okay.ng on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the lockdown taking effect on Thursday, 2nd April, 2020 from 6:00pm.

Baba said all borders to the state will be closed during this period.

The statement further states that residents of the state will be allowed to get food items on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 10:00am and 4:00pm.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

135
Confirmed
2
Deaths
8
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close