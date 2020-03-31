Coronavirus: Police IG tests negative for COVID-19

The inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, alongside 11 other police officers have tested negative for Coronavirus.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, announced this in a statement made available to Okay.ng on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the IG and the 11 others received the result of their test on Tuesday, having submitted the samples on March 27.

Mba noted that other officers who also tested negative were Idowu Owohunwa, principal staff officer to the IGP; Lanre Ogunlowo, head of the force technical intelligence unit; Nonye Welle, personal physician to the IGP.

Others are Titus Adegbite, the medical officer, police clinic at the force headquarters; Moses Jolugbo, secretary to the IGP; and five other close aides to the police boss.

The IGP noted that that policing is a high-contact job which comes with attendant risks. He therefore urged officers nationwide to “adhere strictly to all precautionary and safety measures in the course of their duties.”