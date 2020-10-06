News

Court sentence Babatunde Alfa Sotitobire, five others to life imprisonment over missing child

An Ondo state high court has sentenced the general overseer of Sotitobire Miracle Center, Akure, Babatunde Alfa and five others to life imprisonment over the kidnapping of Gold Kolawole, a one-year-old child, from the church.

Other convicts jailed include Omodara Olayinka, Margaret Oyebola , Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo and Esther Kayode.

The convicts were found guilty on two-count charges of kidnapping, aiding and abetting to kidnap preferred against them.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Olusegun Odusola, the judge, said the prosecution “proved circumstantial evidence” against the accused persons.

The one-year-old boy had gone missing in November 2019 after his mother dropped him off at the creche section of the church during a service.

