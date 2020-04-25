Coronavirus: Police officer tests positive in Ondo — Akeredolu

A police officer has tested positive for coronavirus in Ondo State.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu made this announcement in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to the governor, the victim of the disease was brought to the state for treatment.

He said: “Earlier today, I got news of another positive case of COVID19 admitted to our facility in Akure. The case of this individual, who is a police officer, is unique.

“He was tested in Lagos but came to Ondo State while awaiting his results. Upon receiving a positive result, he claimed to have returned back to Lagos.

“According to him, he waited a few days in Lagos to be picked up. When this failed, he panicked and rushed back to Akure for treatment. While we appreciate the confidence reposed in our facilities, We do find it most reckless on the part of the officer of the law to risk the lives of others.

“I am most disappointed in the level of porosity of the entry points to the state. The police officer should know better. I have contacted the Commissioner of police to double up on securing our entry points.”

This brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ondo state to 3.