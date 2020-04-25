Coronavirus: I’m afraid for core Northern States — Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has expressed his concern for the core Northern States of Nigeria as Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the country.

The former senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district took to his Twitter on Saturday called the Governors of the states in the Northern region of Nigeria to be more proactive and enforce all conditions stated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the fight against COVID-19.

He tweeted: “I’m afraid for the core Northern States. I appeal to the Governors to be more proactive and enforce all conditions stated by WHO and NCDC.

“COVID-19 is real, and it is a world leveler. It has no respect for status, religion or wealth. Please let’s not politicize with public health.”

Okay.ng recalls that Nigeria had on Friday recorded a total of 114 cases in eight states plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).