Coronavirus: Osun discharges 6 patients from isolation centre

April 15, 2020
Less than a minute
Gboyega Oyetola
Gboyega Oyetola

The Osun State Government has discharged six COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, April 15.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola made this announcement through his official Twitter handle .

According to the governor, the discharged patients have tested negative for coronavirus twice.

He tweeted: “Another good news from our Isolation Centre, as 6 more COVID-19 patients have tested negative twice, in line with @NCDCgov protocol. The patients who are among the 127 Ivory Coast returnees have been discharged to join their families. On March 25, 2020, the state confirmed its first COVID-19 case. The patient has, however, been discharged.

“This brings to 17, the number of cases that have tested negative twice & have been discharged after treatment in our State. The remaining 2 patients at our facility are responding to treatment & it is our hope they will recover soon &be released to reconnect with their families.

“Once again, I thank the people of Osun for your cooperation & sacrifice during this challenging period. I also appreciate all our health workers who have been working so hard to ensure we’re all safe. You’re our heroes&we can’t appreciate your sacrifices enough. God bless you all.”

Nigeria had so far recorded a total of 373 cases across 19 states and the federal capital territory.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
373
Deaths
11
Recovered
99
Active
263
Last updated: April 15, 2020 - 10:09 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


