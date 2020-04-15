Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 16 patients from isolation centres
The Lagos State Government has discharged sixteen COVID-19 patients from its isolations centres on Wednesday, April 15.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this announcement through his official Twitter handle (@jidesanwoolu).
According tot Sanwo-Olu, “16 persons; 14 males and 2 females including 3 foreigners – 1 British, 1 Chinese and 1 Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society.”
The governor said “The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba and 2 from Onikan Isolation centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.”
With this update, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in the state stands at 85.
