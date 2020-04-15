Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 16 patients from isolation centres

The Lagos State Government has discharged sixteen COVID-19 patients from its isolations centres on Wednesday, April 15.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this announcement through his official Twitter handle (@jidesanwoolu).

According tot Sanwo-Olu, “16 persons; 14 males and 2 females including 3 foreigners – 1 British, 1 Chinese and 1 Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society.”

The governor said “The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba and 2 from Onikan Isolation centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.”

With this update, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in the state stands at 85.