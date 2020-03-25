News

Coronavirus: Osinbajo’s test returns negative

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 25, 2020
Yemi Osinbajo
Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Okay.ng understands that Osinbajo began social distancing and self-isolation following fears he could have physical contact with some persons who tested positive.

However, Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Political Matters the Vice President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, disclosed on Twitter that the Vice President results have returned negative.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tested negative,” he tweeted on Wednesday.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

46
Confirmed
1
Deaths
2
Recovered


