Coronavirus: Nigeria shares 6 safety precautions to avoid spread

The Federal Ministry of Health has released 6 safety precautions for Nigerian after confirming first case of Coronavirus disease in the country.

Okay.ng reports that an Italian man was tested positive for the disease by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020.

Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria’s minister of health, announced the first case in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday, February 28, 2020.

The ministry also shared 6 safety precautions for Nigerians to avoid spread of the COVID-19.

Read precautions carefully underneath:

“1. Regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

“2. Maintain at least 1 & half metres (5 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

“3. Persons with persistent cough or sneezing should stay home or keep a social distance, but not mix in-crowd.

“4. Make sure you and people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene, meaning cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or into your sleeve at the bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.

“5. Stay home if you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. Please call NCDC toll free number which is available day and night, for guidance- 0800-970000-10. Do not engage in self-medication.

“6. Stay informed on the latest developments about COVID-19 through official channels on TV and Radio, including the Lagos State Ministry of Health, NCDC and Federal Ministry of Health.