Italian man tests positive for Coronavirus disease in Nigeria

An Italian man has been tested positive to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lagos, Nigeria.

The country’s minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday, February 28, 2020.

According to the minister, the Italian citizen who works in Nigeria had returned to Lagos on the 25th of February 2020.

Ehanire noted that the Italian National who’s name is yet to be made public was confirmed positive by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He further explained that patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Okay.ng understands that this is the first case of Coronavirus to be tested confirmed in Nigeria.